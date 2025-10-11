JOURNÉES DES ATELIERS D’ARTISTES D’OCCITANIE GRAINS D’ART Villesèquelande

Ecluse de Villesèque Villesèquelande Aude

Début : 2025-10-11 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11 17:00:00

2025-10-11

Café/librairie et espace de pratiques artistiques et littéraires. Un lieu historique qui vit au rythme des saisons, des animations et des inspirations de chaque artiste et intervenant durant 6 mois. 10 artistes exposent à tour de rôle sur toute la saison.

En septembre et octobre, les oeuvres inédites de Eela Laitinen, encres et cartographie, leavures de Juliana Gomez Montes et les photographies d’Hervé Baïs.

Pour venir à la maison éclusière de Villesèque, vous cheminerez par le sentier des Arts’bres depuis le parking de Villesèquelande (800 m à pied), les sculptures en plein air de Robert Cros, Cha môkeur, Anne Sarda, Véronique Matteudi et les photos du canal du Midi d’Hervé Baïs vous accompagneront.

Pour les expositions, l’entrée est libre les mercredis, samedis et dimanches de 10h à 17h du 4 mai au 30 octobre 2025. Parking obligatoire dans la village de Villesèquelande.

Atelier sérigraphie avec Nicolas Heumann.

Venez découvrir la sérigraphie et imprimer des cartes postales avec l’image d’une espèce aquatique (poisson, crustacé,…) que vous aurez dessinée.

La sérigraphie est une technique d’impression artisanale qui utilise un écran pour transférer l’encre sur le papier à l’aide d’une racle.

Chaque participant·e repartira avec 10 cartes postales qu’il aura imprimé.

Adultes et enfants accompagné à partir de 10 ans –

Tarif 20€

Inscription nicolas_heumann@hotmail.com

12 octobre

Rencontre avec le photographe Hervé Baïs

Ecluse de Villesèque Villesèquelande 11170 Aude Occitanie +33 6 88 64 12 38 sonia@grainsdart.com

English :

Café/bookshop and space for artistic and literary practices. A historic site that lives to the rhythm of the seasons, the events and the inspirations of each artist and contributor for 6 months. 10 artists take turns exhibiting throughout the season.

In September and October, new works by Eela Laitinen, inks and cartography, Juliana Gomez Montes? paintings and Hervé Baïs? photographs.

To get to the Villesèque lockstation, take the Arts?bres trail from the Villesèquelande parking lot (800 m on foot), where open-air sculptures by Robert Cros, Cha môkeur, Anne Sarda, Véronique Matteudi and photos of the Canal du Midi by Hervé Baïs will accompany you.

Admission to exhibitions is free on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5pm from May 4 to October 30, 2025. Compulsory parking in the village of Villesèquelande.

Silkscreen workshop with Nicolas Heumann.

Come and discover screen printing and print postcards with the image of an aquatic species (fish, crustacean, etc.) that you have drawn.

Silk-screen printing is a traditional printing technique that uses a screen to transfer ink onto paper using a doctor blade.

Each participant will take home 10 printed postcards.

Adults and accompanied children aged 10 and over ?

Price 20?

Registration nicolas_heumann@hotmail.com

october 12th

Meeting with photographer Hervé Baïs

German :

Café/Buchhandlung und Raum für künstlerische und literarische Praktiken. Ein historischer Ort, der 6 Monate lang im Rhythmus der Jahreszeiten, der Veranstaltungen und der Inspirationen jedes Künstlers und Referenten lebt. 10 Künstler stellen abwechselnd während der gesamten Saison aus.

Im September und Oktober werden die unveröffentlichten Werke von Eela Laitinen, Tinte und Kartografie, die Skulpturen von Juliana Gomez Montes und die Fotografien von Hervé Baïs gezeigt.

Um zum Schleusenhaus von Villesèque zu gelangen, gehen Sie vom Parkplatz von Villesèquelande (800 m Fußweg) den Kunstpfad entlang. Die Freiluftskulpturen von Robert Cros, Cha môkeur, Anne Sarda, Véronique Matteudi und die Fotos des Canal du Midi von Hervé Baïs begleiten Sie.

Für die Ausstellungen ist der Eintritt mittwochs, samstags und sonntags von 10 bis 17 Uhr vom 4. Mai bis zum 30. Oktober 2025 frei. Parkplätze sind im Dorf Villesèquelande Pflicht.

Siebdruck-Workshop mit Nicolas Heumann.

Lernen Sie den Siebdruck kennen und drucken Sie Postkarten mit dem Bild einer von Ihnen gezeichneten Wassertierart (Fisch, Krustentier, …).

Der Siebdruck ist eine handwerkliche Drucktechnik, bei der ein Sieb verwendet wird, um die Farbe mithilfe einer Rakel auf das Papier zu übertragen.

Jeder Teilnehmer/jede Teilnehmerin nimmt 10 Postkarten mit nach Hause, die er/sie selbst gedruckt hat.

Erwachsene und begleitete Kinder ab 10 Jahren ?

Preis 20 ?

Anmeldung nicolas_heumann@hotmail.com

12. Oktober

Treffen mit dem Fotografen Hervé Baïs

Italiano :

Caffè/libreria e spazio per le pratiche artistiche e letterarie. Questo locale storico si anima al ritmo delle stagioni, degli eventi e delle ispirazioni di ogni artista e collaboratore per un periodo di 6 mesi. 10 artisti si alternano per esporre durante la stagione.

A settembre e ottobre, nuove opere di Eela Laitinen, inchiostri e cartografia, dipinti di Juliana Gomez Montes e fotografie di Hervé Baïs.

Per raggiungere la casa del guardiano di Villesèque, dal parcheggio di Villesèquelande si prende il sentiero delle Arts?bres (800 m a piedi), dove vi accompagneranno le sculture all’aperto di Robert Cros, Cha môkeur, Anne Sarda, Véronique Matteudi e le fotografie del Canal du Midi di Hervé Baïs.

L’ingresso alle mostre è gratuito il mercoledì, il sabato e la domenica dalle 10 alle 17 dal 4 maggio al 30 ottobre 2025. Il parcheggio è obbligatorio nel villaggio di Villesèquelande.

Laboratorio di serigrafia con Nicolas Heumann.

Venite a scoprire la serigrafia e a stampare cartoline con l’immagine di una specie acquatica (pesce, crostaceo, ecc.) da voi disegnata.

La serigrafia è una tecnica di stampa tradizionale che utilizza un retino per trasferire l’inchiostro sulla carta con una racla.

Ogni partecipante tornerà a casa con 10 cartoline stampate.

Adulti e bambini accompagnati a partire dai 10 anni?

Prezzo 20?

Iscrizione nicolas_heumann@hotmail.com

12 ottobre

Incontro con il fotografo Hervé Baïs

Espanol :

Café-librería y espacio para prácticas artísticas y literarias. Este local histórico vive al ritmo de las estaciones, los acontecimientos y las inspiraciones de cada artista y colaborador a lo largo de 6 meses. 10 artistas se turnan para exponer a lo largo de la temporada.

En septiembre y octubre, nuevas obras de Eela Laitinen, tintas y cartografía, pinturas de Juliana Gómez Montes y fotografías de Hervé Baïs.

Para llegar a la casa del esclusero de Villesèque, tome el sendero de las Arts?bres desde el aparcamiento de Villesèquelande (800 m a pie), donde le acompañarán las esculturas al aire libre de Robert Cros, Cha môkeur, Anne Sarda, Véronique Matteudi y las fotografías del Canal du Midi de Hervé Baïs.

La entrada a las exposiciones es gratuita los miércoles, sábados y domingos de 10.00 a 17.00 h del 4 de mayo al 30 de octubre de 2025. Es obligatorio aparcar en el pueblo de Villesèquelande.

Taller de serigrafía con Nicolas Heumann.

Venga a descubrir la serigrafía y a imprimir postales con la imagen de una especie acuática (pez, marisco, etc.) que haya dibujado.

La serigrafía es una técnica de impresión tradicional que utiliza una pantalla para transferir la tinta al papel mediante una rasqueta.

Cada participante se irá a casa con 10 postales que haya impreso.

Adultos y niños acompañados a partir de 10 años ?

Precio 20?

Inscripción nicolas_heumann@hotmail.com

12 de octubre

Encuentro con el fotógrafo Hervé Baïs

