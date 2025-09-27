Journées des Plantes à Pupetieres 38690 Châbons Blandin

38690 Châbons, 100 route de Virieu Blandin, Isère

Samedi 27 septembre 2025

28 septembre 2025

2025-09-27

Plus de 100 exposants, les meilleurs spécialistes du monde végétal, associations « Nature » artisans présenteront leurs plantes et créations originales autour du jardin. ateliers, conférences, visites du château, rythment ce week-end .

38690 Châbons, 100 route de Virieu Blandin, 38730 Isère, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. +33 6 14 30 27 31, pupetiere@orange.fr

English :

More than 100 exhibitors, the best specialists in the plant world, « Nature » associations and craftsmen will present their plants and original creations around the garden. workshops, conferences and visits to the château will punctuate this weekend.

German :

Mehr als 100 Aussteller, die besten Spezialisten der Pflanzenwelt, « Natur »-Verbände und Handwerker werden ihre Pflanzen und originellen Kreationen rund um den Garten präsentieren. Workshops, Vorträge, Besichtigungen des Schlosses bestimmen den Rhythmus dieses Wochenendes.

Italiano :

Più di 100 espositori, i migliori specialisti del mondo vegetale, le associazioni « Natura » e gli artigiani presenteranno le loro piante e le loro creazioni originali in tutto il giardino. Workshop, conferenze e visite al castello scandiranno il fine settimana.

Espanol :

Más de 100 expositores, los mejores especialistas del mundo vegetal, asociaciones « Naturaleza » y artesanos presentarán sus plantas y creaciones originales en torno al jardín. Talleres, conferencias y visitas al castillo jalonarán el fin de semana.

