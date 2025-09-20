JOURNÉES DU MATRIMOINE 2025 BOOM BOOM BOOM, SOIGNE TON DANCEFLOOR! Villefranche-de-Conflent

JOURNÉES DU MATRIMOINE 2025 BOOM BOOM BOOM, SOIGNE TON DANCEFLOOR! Villefranche-de-Conflent samedi 20 septembre 2025.

21 Rue Saint-Jean Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Début : 2025-09-20 21:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 02:00:00

2025-09-20

MatriGirlyElectroMixParty. Viens te déhancher en trois sets gagnants ! Avec de la sororité et beaucoup de paillettes dedans, un soin aux BPM pour se serrer fort dans les bras, se célébrer et danser à l’infini. Payant.

21 Rue Saint-Jean Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

MatriGirlyElectroMixParty. Get your groove on in three winning sets! With sisterhood and lots of glitter, a BPM treatment to hug, celebrate and dance endlessly. Charges apply.

German :

MatriGirlyElectroMixParty. Komm und schwing deine Hüften in drei Sets, die alle gewinnen! Mit Schwesternschaft und viel Glitzer drin, eine BPM-Pflege zum Umarmen, Feiern und endlosen Tanzen. Kostenpflichtig.

Italiano :

MatriGirlyElectroMixParty. Venite a scatenarvi in tre set vincenti! Con sorellanza e tanti brillantini, un trattamento BPM per abbracciarsi, festeggiare e ballare a volontà. A pagamento.

Espanol :

MatriGirlyElectroMixParty. Ven a bailar en tres sets ganadores Con hermandad y mucho brillo, un tratamiento de BPM para abrazar, celebrar y bailar a gusto. De pago.

