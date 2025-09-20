JOURNÉES DU MATRIMOINE 2025 DANS LES PAS DES TREMENTINAIRES Sahorre

25 Route de Py Sahorre Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 12:00:00

Balade botanique et historique animée par Ingrid Forey, du Parc naturel régional des Pyrénées catalanes. À partir de 8 ans. Sur réservation.

25 Route de Py Sahorre 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie beaubruit@free.fr

English :

Botanical and historical walk led by Ingrid Forey, from the Parc naturel régional des Pyrénées catalanes. Ages 8 and up. Reservations required.

German :

Botanischer und historischer Spaziergang unter der Leitung von Ingrid Forey vom Regionalen Naturpark der katalanischen Pyrenäen. Ab 8 Jahren. Mit Reservierung.

Italiano :

Passeggiata botanica e storica guidata da Ingrid Forey, del Parc naturel régional des Pyrénées catalanes. Per bambini a partire dagli 8 anni. Prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Paseo botánico e histórico dirigido por Ingrid Forey, del Parc naturel régional des Pyrénées catalanes. Para niños a partir de 8 años. Reserva obligatoria.

