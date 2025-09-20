Journées du Patrimoine Alloue CHÂTEAU DE L’ÂGE VISITES ET JOURNÉES BIEN-ÊTRE, DÉTENTE ET PLAISIRS GOURMANDS Alloue

l’âge Alloue Charente

Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

2025-09-20

Tout le week-end, de 10h à 18h, le public pourra visiter le logis de l’Âge librement ou suivre une visite commentée assurée par M. Hoffmann,

le fils des propriétaires.

l’âge Alloue 16490 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 31 89 60

English :

All weekend long, from 10am to 6pm, the public can visit the logis de l?Âge freely or take a guided tour led by Mr. Hoffmann,

the owners? son.

German :

Das ganze Wochenende über, von 10 bis 18 Uhr, kann die Öffentlichkeit das Logis de l’Âge frei besichtigen oder an einer kommentierten Führung teilnehmen, die von Herrn Hoffmann durchgeführt wird,

dem Sohn der Besitzer.

Italiano :

Per tutto il fine settimana, dalle 10 alle 18, il pubblico potrà visitare liberamente il logis de l’Âge o partecipare a una visita guidata condotta dal Sig,

figlio dei proprietari.

Espanol :

Durante todo el fin de semana, de 10.00 a 18.00 horas, el público puede visitar el logis de l’Âge libremente o realizar una visita guiada dirigida por el Sr. Hoffmann,

hijo del propietario.

