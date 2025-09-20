Journées du Patrimoine Au Centre Culturel Aragon Centre Culturel Aragon Oyonnax

Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax Ain

Début : 2025-09-20 15:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

2025-09-20

Visite guidée

Pour une visite historique du Centre Culturel construit en 1983, des premiers projets des architectes aux perspectives de demain.

Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 81 96 80 accueil.centreculturel@oyonnax.fr

English :

Guided tour

Take a tour of the history of the Centre Culturel, built in 1983, from the architects’ first plans to tomorrow’s prospects.

German :

Geführter Rundgang

Für einen historischen Rundgang durch das 1983 erbaute Kulturzentrum, von den ersten Entwürfen der Architekten bis zu den Aussichten für morgen.

Italiano :

Visita guidata

Un tour della storia del Centro Culturale, costruito nel 1983, dai primi progetti degli architetti al futuro.

Espanol :

Visita guiada

Recorra la historia del Centro Cultural, construido en 1983, desde los primeros planos de los arquitectos hasta el futuro.

