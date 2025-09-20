Journées du Patrimoine: Chapelle d’Etricor Étagnac

Journées du Patrimoine: Chapelle d’Etricor Étagnac samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Journées du Patrimoine: Chapelle d’Etricor

Étagnac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

CHAPELLE D’ETRICOR

Fondée entre 1148 et 1557, la chapelle d’Etricor est la dernière fondation du secteur attachée à l’ordre monastique de Grandmont. Elle est le siège d’un pèlerinage en hommage à saint Pardoux et à la Vierge.

.

Étagnac 16150 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 89 17 41

English :

CHAPELLE D’ETRICOR

Founded between 1148 and 1557, the Etricor chapel is the last foundation in the area attached to the Grandmont monastic order. It is the site of a pilgrimage in homage to Saint Pardoux and the Virgin Mary.

German :

KAPELLE VON ETRICOR

Die zwischen 1148 und 1557 gegründete Kapelle von Etricor ist die letzte Gründung des Sektors, die dem Mönchsorden von Grandmont angegliedert ist. Sie ist der Sitz einer Pilgerfahrt zu Ehren des Heiligen Pardoux und der Jungfrau Maria.

Italiano :

CAPPELLA DI ETRICOR

Fondata tra il 1148 e il 1557, la cappella di Etricor è l’ultima fondazione della zona legata all’ordine monastico di Grandmont. È sede di un pellegrinaggio in omaggio a San Pardoux e alla Vergine Maria.

Espanol :

CAPILLA DE ETRICOR

Fundada entre 1148 y 1557, la capilla de Etricor es la última fundación de la zona adscrita a la orden monástica de Grandmont. Es lugar de peregrinación en homenaje a San Pardoux y a la Virgen María.

L’événement Journées du Patrimoine: Chapelle d’Etricor Étagnac a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine