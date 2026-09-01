Journées du Patrimoine Confolens : GARE DE VÉLORAIL – EXPOSITION Confolens
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Confolens
Informations pratiques
Confolens
Journées du Patrimoine Confolens : GARE DE VÉLORAIL – EXPOSITION
Confolens Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Élaborée par l’association Chemin de fer de Charente Limousine, l’exposition « Changement de rythme 1887-1987 :
fret ferroviaire et économie en Charente Limousine » se concentre sur l’histoire du transport ferroviaire et son impact sur la ville.
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Confolens 16500 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 71 16 64
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English :
Organized by the Charente Limousine Railway Association, the exhibition “A Change of Pace, 1887–1987:
Rail Freight and the Economy in Charente Limousine%BB focuses on the history of rail transport and its impact on the city.
L’événement Journées du Patrimoine Confolens : GARE DE VÉLORAIL – EXPOSITION Confolens a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine