Informations pratiques

Confolens

Journées du Patrimoine Confolens : GARE DE VÉLORAIL – EXPOSITION

Confolens Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Élaborée par l’association Chemin de fer de Charente Limousine, l’exposition « Changement de rythme 1887-1987 :

fret ferroviaire et économie en Charente Limousine » se concentre sur l’histoire du transport ferroviaire et son impact sur la ville.

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Confolens 16500 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 71 16 64

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English :

Organized by the Charente Limousine Railway Association, the exhibition “A Change of Pace, 1887–1987:

Rail Freight and the Economy in Charente Limousine%BB focuses on the history of rail transport and its impact on the city.

L’événement Journées du Patrimoine Confolens : GARE DE VÉLORAIL – EXPOSITION Confolens a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine