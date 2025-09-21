JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DÉCOUVERTE DE LA GOÉLETTE MIGUEL CALDENTEY Port-Vendres

Quai Pierre Forgas Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-21 11:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

2025-09-21

Projet le restauration de la goélette Miguel Caldentey, ultime témoin des goélettes majorquines en France. Visite gratuite sans rendez-vous.

Quai Pierre Forgas Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

Project to restore the schooner Miguel Caldentey, the last remaining example of Majorcan schooners in France. Free visit without appointment.

German :

Projekt zur Restaurierung des Schoners Miguel Caldentey, dem letzten Zeugen der mallorquinischen Schoner in Frankreich. Kostenlose Besichtigung ohne Voranmeldung.

Italiano :

Progetto di restauro della goletta Miguel Caldentey, l’ultima goletta maiorchina rimasta in Francia. Visite gratuite senza appuntamento.

Espanol :

Proyecto de restauración de la goleta Miguel Caldentey, la última goleta mallorquina que queda en Francia. Visitas gratuitas sin cita previa.

