JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE EXPOSITION « FRAGMENTS ET METAMORPHOSES » La Chapelle de Corbelin La Chapelle-Saint-André
Début : 2025-09-20 10:30:00
fin : 2025-09-21 19:00:00
2025-09-20
Exposition des œuvres de Mireille Vautier (photos) et Raluca Draniceanu (sculptures) dans le cadre des journées du patrimoine. Vernissage le 20 septembre à 17h. Entrée libre .
La Chapelle de Corbelin Corbelin La Chapelle-Saint-André 58210 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 29 15 30 mairie.lachappestandre@orange.fr
