JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE FORT DE LA GALLINE Port-Vendres

Rue de la Madeloc Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-20 11:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 12:00:00

2025-09-20

Visite guidées du fort.

Entrée libre, sans réservation.

Rue de la Madeloc Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 06 71 57 56

English :

Guided tours of the fort.

Free admission, no reservation required.

German :

Geführte Besichtigungen des Forts.

Freier Eintritt, keine Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Visite guidate al forte.

Ingresso gratuito, non è necessaria la prenotazione.

Espanol :

Visitas guiadas al fuerte.

Entrada gratuita, no es necesario reservar.

