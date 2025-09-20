JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE FORT DE LA GALLINE Port-Vendres
Rue de la Madeloc Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-09-20 11:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 12:00:00
2025-09-20
Visite guidées du fort.
Entrée libre, sans réservation.
Rue de la Madeloc Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 06 71 57 56
English :
Guided tours of the fort.
Free admission, no reservation required.
German :
Geführte Besichtigungen des Forts.
Freier Eintritt, keine Reservierung erforderlich.
Italiano :
Visite guidate al forte.
Ingresso gratuito, non è necessaria la prenotazione.
Espanol :
Visitas guiadas al fuerte.
Entrada gratuita, no es necesario reservar.
