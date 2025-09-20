JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE HISTOIRE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT ANDRE Saint-André
Allée de la Liberté Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-09-20 09:30:00
fin : 2025-09-20 12:30:00
2025-09-20
Remontez le fil du temps pour découvrir les volumes oubliés de l’abbaye Saint-André. Une évocation sensible de l’architecture disparue, entre mémoire des pierres et hypothèses historique.
Allée de la Liberté Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
Step back in time to discover the forgotten volumes of Saint-André Abbey. A sensitive evocation of vanished architecture, between stone memory and historical hypothesis.
German :
Begeben Sie sich in die Vergangenheit und entdecken Sie die vergessenen Räume der Abtei Saint-André. Eine sensible Erinnerung an die verschwundene Architektur, zwischen dem Gedächtnis der Steine und historischen Hypothesen.
Italiano :
Un salto indietro nel tempo per scoprire i volumi dimenticati dell’Abbazia di Saint-André. Una sensibile evocazione dell’architettura scomparsa, tra memoria delle pietre e ipotesi storiche.
Espanol :
Retroceda en el tiempo para descubrir los volúmenes olvidados de la abadía de Saint-André. Una evocación sensible de la arquitectura desaparecida, entre la memoria de las piedras y las hipótesis históricas.
