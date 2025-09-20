Journées du Patrimoine Hôtel Courtin de Torsay La Ferté-Bernard

Place Carnot La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20 14:30:00
fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-09-20

Visites guidées, samedi et dimanche de 14h30 à 18h, toutes les 30 mn (dernier départ à 17h30). Accès PMR au rez-de-chaussée   .

Place Carnot La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 71 21 21 

