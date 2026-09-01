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JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE INITIATION À LA PEINTURE Cabestany

dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Cabestany

JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE INITIATION À LA PEINTURE Cabestany

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Ville
66330 Cabestany
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Cabestany

JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE INITIATION À LA PEINTURE

Cabestany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-20

Atelier familial « Initiation à la peinture inspirée du Maître de Cabestany » animé par Pauline TROUGNOU.
  .

Cabestany 66330 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 08 15 31  contact@maitredecabestany.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Family workshop: « Introduction to Painting Inspired by the Master of Cabestany, » led by Pauline TROUGNOU.

L’événement JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE INITIATION À LA PEINTURE Cabestany a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

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