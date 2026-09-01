Informations pratiques

Cerbère

JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE – LE WAGON DES TRANSBORDEUSES D’ORANGES

1 Avenue du Docteur Parcé Cerbère Pyrénées-Orientales

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Début : 2026-09-19 16:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Découvrez l’histoire des transbordeuses d’oranges à travers une exposition installée dans un authentique wagon, témoin d’une activité qui a marqué Cerbère pendant près d’un siècle. Visite libre et gratuite samedi 19 et dimanche 20 sept à l’occasion des Journées européennes du patrimoine.

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1 Avenue du Docteur Parcé Cerbère 66290 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 74 91 45 07

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English :

Discover the history of the orange barges through an exhibition housed in an authentic railroad car, a testament to an industry that shaped Cerbère for nearly a century. Free self-guided tours on Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20, as part of European Heritage Days.

L’événement JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE – LE WAGON DES TRANSBORDEUSES D’ORANGES Cerbère a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE