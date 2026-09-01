UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Cerbère

JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE – LE WAGON DES TRANSBORDEUSES D’ORANGES Cerbère

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Cerbère

JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE – LE WAGON DES TRANSBORDEUSES D’ORANGES Cerbère

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
16:00:00
Adresse
1 Avenue du Docteur Parcé
Ville
66290 Cerbère
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
0 0 0 Tarif de base - plein tarif Plein tarif

Cerbère

JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE – LE WAGON DES TRANSBORDEUSES D’ORANGES

1 Avenue du Docteur Parcé Cerbère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif de base – plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 16:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Découvrez l’histoire des transbordeuses d’oranges à travers une exposition installée dans un authentique wagon, témoin d’une activité qui a marqué Cerbère pendant près d’un siècle. Visite libre et gratuite samedi 19 et dimanche 20 sept à l’occasion des Journées européennes du patrimoine.
  .

1 Avenue du Docteur Parcé Cerbère 66290 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 74 91 45 07 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the history of the orange barges through an exhibition housed in an authentic railroad car, a testament to an industry that shaped Cerbère for nearly a century. Free self-guided tours on Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20, as part of European Heritage Days.

L’événement JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE – LE WAGON DES TRANSBORDEUSES D’ORANGES Cerbère a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE