JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE OCCITANO-CATALANE MAURY Maury
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Maury
Informations pratiques
Maury
JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE OCCITANO-CATALANE MAURY
14 avenue Jean Jaurès Maury Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
Petit déjeuner occitano-catalan et diversité linguistique. Socio-linguiste, historien, romancier, artiste, institutions engagées, pour faire la lumière sur notre espace frontalier.
– Dimanche 20 septembre de 10h00 à 13h00 au Cellier des Vignerons de Maury
Organisateur Municipalité Maury / Bibliothèque de Maury
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14 avenue Jean Jaurès Maury 66460 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 18 73 26 11
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English :
An Occitan-Catalan breakfast and linguistic diversity. A sociolinguist, historian, novelist, artist, and committed institutions come together to shed light on our border region.
– Sunday, September 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cellier des Vignerons in Maury
Organizer: City of Maury / Maury Library
L’événement JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE OCCITANO-CATALANE MAURY Maury a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par OTI FENOUILLEDES