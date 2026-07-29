Informations pratiques

Maury

JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE OCCITANO-CATALANE MAURY

14 avenue Jean Jaurès Maury Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Petit déjeuner occitano-catalan et diversité linguistique. Socio-linguiste, historien, romancier, artiste, institutions engagées, pour faire la lumière sur notre espace frontalier.

– Dimanche 20 septembre de 10h00 à 13h00 au Cellier des Vignerons de Maury

Organisateur Municipalité Maury / Bibliothèque de Maury

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14 avenue Jean Jaurès Maury 66460 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 18 73 26 11

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English :

An Occitan-Catalan breakfast and linguistic diversity. A sociolinguist, historian, novelist, artist, and committed institutions come together to shed light on our border region.

– Sunday, September 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cellier des Vignerons in Maury

Organizer: City of Maury / Maury Library

L’événement JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE OCCITANO-CATALANE MAURY Maury a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par OTI FENOUILLEDES