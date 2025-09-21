JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE RANDONNEE AU CAP BEAR Port-Vendres

Explorez le Cap Béar lors d’une randonnée commentée mêlant patrimoine naturel, maritime et militaire, entre géologie fascinante, vues imprenables et histoire du phare emblématique classé .

Départ de l’aire de camping-cars le 20 et le 21 septembre, à 9h et à 14h30. Gratuit, sur réservation (places limitées).

Route de la Jetée Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

Explore Cap Béar on a guided walk combining natural, maritime and military heritage, with fascinating geology, breathtaking views and the history of the emblematic listed lighthouse.

Departure from the motorhome park on September 20 and 21, at 9am and 2.30pm. Free, with reservation (places are limited).

German :

Erkunden Sie das Cap Béar auf einer geführten Wanderung, die Natur-, See- und Militärerbe miteinander verbindet, zwischen faszinierender Geologie, atemberaubenden Ausblicken und der Geschichte des symbolträchtigen, denkmalgeschützten Leuchtturms.

Abfahrt vom Wohnmobilstellplatz am 20. und 21. September um 9 Uhr und um 14:30 Uhr. Kostenlos, mit Reservierung (begrenzte Plätze).

Italiano :

Esplorate Cap Béar con una passeggiata guidata che combina il patrimonio naturale, marittimo e militare, con un’affascinante geologia, panorami mozzafiato e la storia dell’emblematico faro.

Partenza dall’area camper il 20 e 21 settembre, alle 9.00 e alle 14.30. Gratuito, su prenotazione (i posti sono limitati).

Espanol :

Explore Cap Béar en un paseo guiado que combina el patrimonio natural, marítimo y militar, con una geología fascinante, vistas impresionantes y la historia del emblemático faro catalogado.

Salida desde el aparcamiento de autocaravanas los días 20 y 21 de septiembre, a las 9.00 y 14.30 h. Gratuito, previa reserva (plazas limitadas).

