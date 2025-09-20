JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST ANDRE Saint-André

JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST ANDRE

Allée de la Liberté Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-20 15:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

2025-09-20

Plongez dans l’histoire romane en compagnie de Caroline, qui vous dévoilera les secrets et les trésors architecturaux de l’abbatiale de Saint-André, joyau préservé de l’art médiéval.

Allée de la Liberté Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

Immerse yourself in Romanesque history with Caroline, who will reveal the secrets and architectural treasures of the Abbey of Saint-André, a preserved jewel of medieval art.

German :

Tauchen Sie mit Caroline in die romanische Geschichte ein. Sie wird Ihnen die Geheimnisse und architektonischen Schätze der Abteikirche von Saint-André, einem erhaltenen Juwel der mittelalterlichen Kunst, enthüllen.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nella storia romanica in compagnia di Caroline, che vi svelerà i segreti e i tesori architettonici dell’Abbazia di Saint-André, gioiello incontaminato dell’arte medievale.

Espanol :

Sumérjase en la historia románica en compañía de Caroline, que le desvelará los secretos y tesoros arquitectónicos de la abadía de Saint-André, joya intacta del arte medieval.

