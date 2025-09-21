JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST ANDRE Saint-André
JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST ANDRE Saint-André dimanche 21 septembre 2025.
JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST ANDRE
Allée de la Liberté Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-21 09:30:00
fin : 2025-09-21 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-21
Avec Caroline, plongez dans l’histoire fascinante de l’abbaye bénédictine de Saint-André et décryptez les subtilités de son architecture, reflet d’un héritage spirituel et artistique d’exception.
.
Allée de la Liberté Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
With Caroline, immerse yourself in the fascinating history of the Benedictine Abbey of Saint-André and decipher the subtleties of its architecture, reflecting an exceptional spiritual and artistic heritage.
German :
Tauchen Sie mit Caroline in die faszinierende Geschichte der Benediktinerabtei von Saint-André ein und entschlüsseln Sie die Feinheiten ihrer Architektur, die ein außergewöhnliches spirituelles und künstlerisches Erbe widerspiegelt.
Italiano :
Con Caroline, approfondite l’affascinante storia dell’abbazia benedettina di Saint-André e decifrate le sottigliezze della sua architettura, riflesso del suo eccezionale patrimonio spirituale e artistico.
Espanol :
Con Caroline, adéntrese en la fascinante historia de la abadía benedictina de Saint-André y descifre las sutilezas de su arquitectura, reflejo de su excepcional patrimonio espiritual y artístico.
L’événement JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST ANDRE Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2025-08-11 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE