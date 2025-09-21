JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST ANDRE Saint-André

JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST ANDRE

Allée de la Liberté Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-21 09:30:00

fin : 2025-09-21 13:00:00

2025-09-21

Avec Caroline, plongez dans l’histoire fascinante de l’abbaye bénédictine de Saint-André et décryptez les subtilités de son architecture, reflet d’un héritage spirituel et artistique d’exception.

Allée de la Liberté Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

With Caroline, immerse yourself in the fascinating history of the Benedictine Abbey of Saint-André and decipher the subtleties of its architecture, reflecting an exceptional spiritual and artistic heritage.

German :

Tauchen Sie mit Caroline in die faszinierende Geschichte der Benediktinerabtei von Saint-André ein und entschlüsseln Sie die Feinheiten ihrer Architektur, die ein außergewöhnliches spirituelles und künstlerisches Erbe widerspiegelt.

Italiano :

Con Caroline, approfondite l’affascinante storia dell’abbazia benedettina di Saint-André e decifrate le sottigliezze della sua architettura, riflesso del suo eccezionale patrimonio spirituale e artistico.

Espanol :

Con Caroline, adéntrese en la fascinante historia de la abadía benedictina de Saint-André y descifre las sutilezas de su arquitectura, reflejo de su excepcional patrimonio espiritual y artístico.

