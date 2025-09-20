JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST GENIS DES FONTAINES Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

13 Rue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Lundi 2025-09-20 16:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

2025-09-20

En compagnie de Philippe, explorez le cloître et l’abbatiale de Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines, joyaux du roman finissant, et laissez-vous surprendre par des détails architecturaux d’une rare finesse.

13 Rue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

In Philippe?s company, explore the cloister and abbey church of Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines, jewels of the late Romanesque period, and marvel at the architectural details of rare finesse.

German :

Erkunden Sie mit Philippe den Kreuzgang und die Abteikirche von Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines, Juwelen der Spätromanik, und lassen Sie sich von seltenen architektonischen Details überraschen.

Italiano :

Accompagnati da Philippe, esplorate il chiostro e la chiesa abbaziale di Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines, gioielli del tardo romanico, e lasciatevi sorprendere da dettagli architettonici di rara finezza.

Espanol :

Acompañado por Philippe, explore el claustro y la iglesia abacial de Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines, joyas del románico tardío, y déjese sorprender por detalles arquitectónicos de rara delicadeza.

