JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST GENIS DES FONTAINES Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines
JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST GENIS DES FONTAINES Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines samedi 20 septembre 2025.
JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST GENIS DES FONTAINES
13 Rue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2025-09-20 16:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
En compagnie de Philippe, explorez le cloître et l’abbatiale de Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines, joyaux du roman finissant, et laissez-vous surprendre par des détails architecturaux d’une rare finesse.
.
13 Rue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
In Philippe?s company, explore the cloister and abbey church of Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines, jewels of the late Romanesque period, and marvel at the architectural details of rare finesse.
German :
Erkunden Sie mit Philippe den Kreuzgang und die Abteikirche von Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines, Juwelen der Spätromanik, und lassen Sie sich von seltenen architektonischen Details überraschen.
Italiano :
Accompagnati da Philippe, esplorate il chiostro e la chiesa abbaziale di Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines, gioielli del tardo romanico, e lasciatevi sorprendere da dettagli architettonici di rara finezza.
Espanol :
Acompañado por Philippe, explore el claustro y la iglesia abacial de Saint-Genis-des-Fontaines, joyas del románico tardío, y déjese sorprender por detalles arquitectónicos de rara delicadeza.
L’événement JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE ST GENIS DES FONTAINES Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines a été mis à jour le 2025-08-11 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE