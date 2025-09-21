Journées du Patrimoine Visite de la Tour Carrée Tour Carrée Sainte-Maxime

Tarif : – –

A l’occasion des Journées européennes du patrimoine, la Tour Carrée ouvre ses portes les 19, 20, et 21 septembre.

Au programme visite commentée et gratuite de 45 minutes

Tour Carrée Place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 79 42 42 mairie@sainte-maxime.fr

English : Heritage Days: Visit to the Square Tower

To mark European Heritage Days, the Tour Carrée opens its doors on September 19, 20, and 21. On the program: a free 45-minute guided tour



Built in 1520, raised by a floor in 1560 and again in 1856, the Tour Carrée was used as a stately home, a cannon tower to protect the Gulf, a granary, a prison (as evidenced by the narrow open dungeon within its walls), a school and town hall (from the Revolution to 1935), a museum, and more.

Listed as a historical monument by decree of August 29, 1977, it has been home to the Association for the Maintenance of Local Traditions since 2018. Now a House of Traditions, this building steeped in five centuries of local history is what the City of Sainte-Maxime invites you to discover or rediscover through guided tours. From the Romans to the contemporary era, the history, stories, and heritage of Provence are in the spotlight during this unique discovery of Sainte-Maxime.

German :

Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals öffnet der Tour Carrée am 19., 20. und 21. September seine Türen.

Auf dem Programm: 45-minütige, kostenlose, kommentierte Besichtigung

Italiano : Giornate del Patrimonio: Visita alla Torre Quadrata

In occasione delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, la Tour Carrée apre le sue porte il 19, 20 e 21 settembre. In programma: una visita guidata gratuita di 45 minuti



Costruita nel 1520, rialzata di un piano nel 1560 e poi nel 1856, la Tour Carrée fu utilizzata come dimora signorile, torre di cannoni destinata a proteggere il Golfo, granaio, prigione (come testimonia lo stretto sotterraneo aperto nelle sue mura), scuola e municipio (dalla Rivoluzione al 1935), museo, ecc.

Classificato monumento storico con decreto del 29 agosto 1977, ospita dal 2018 l’Associazione per la Conservazione delle Tradizioni Locali. Oggi Maison des Traditions, è questo edificio ricco di 5 secoli di storia locale che la città di Sainte-Maxime vi invita a scoprire o riscoprire attraverso visite guidate. Dai romani all’epoca contemporanea, la storia, le storie e il patrimonio della Provenza sono sotto i riflettori con questa scoperta unica di Sainte-Maxime.

Espanol :

Con motivo de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, la Tour Carrée abre sus puertas los días 19, 20 y 21 de septiembre.

En el programa: una visita guiada gratuita de 45 minutos

