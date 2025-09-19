JOURNÉES EUROPÉENES DU PATRIMOINE À LONGAGES Longages

VOLVESTRE Longages Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-09-19

fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-19

Venez participer à la semaine Européenne du Patrimoine en Volvestre, une invitation à un voyage au cœur de l’histoire, à la découverte des sites remarquables et du patrimoine artisanal ,culturel et naturel de notre territoire.

VOLVESTRE Longages 31410 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 87 63 33

English :

Come and take part in Volvestre’s European Heritage Week, an invitation to take a journey into the heart of history, to discover the remarkable sites and the craft, cultural and natural heritage of our region.

German :

Nehmen Sie an der Europäischen Woche des Kulturerbes in Volvestre teil, einer Einladung zu einer Reise in die Geschichte, zur Entdeckung bemerkenswerter Stätten und des handwerklichen, kulturellen und natürlichen Erbes unserer Region.

Italiano :

Venite a partecipare alla Settimana Europea del Patrimonio a Volvestre, un invito a fare un viaggio nel cuore della storia e a scoprire i notevoli siti e il patrimonio artigianale, culturale e naturale della nostra regione.

Espanol :

Venga a participar en la Semana del Patrimonio Europeo en Volvestre, una invitación a realizar un viaje al corazón de la historia y a descubrir los notables lugares y el patrimonio artesanal, cultural y natural de nuestra región.

