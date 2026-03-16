Journées Européennes des Métiers d’Art SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Saint-Sever-de-Rustan

Journées Européennes des Métiers d’Art

SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Abbaye Saint-Sever-de-Rustan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 2 – 2 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-11 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-12 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Promouvoir et mettre en avant les métiers d’artisanat d’art de nos régions !

Tel est le crédo et la ligne de l’Abbaye de Saint-Sever-de-Rustan. Pour sa 3ème édition des JEMA, sur le thème Cœurs à l’ouvrage des 11 et 12 Avril 2026, l’abbaye met en lumière les cœurs de 25 artisans d’arts portés par leur savoir-faire et dans le partage de leur art auprès de tous.

Au programme Stands d’exposition, démonstrations et ateliers d’initiation ouverts aux adultes et aux enfants.

Animations pour petits et grands autour du thème Cœurs à l’ouvrage

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SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Abbaye Saint-Sever-de-Rustan 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 07 79 25 22 abbaye.rustan@adour-madiran.fr

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English :

Promoting and showcasing the arts and crafts of our regions!

This is the credo of the Abbey of Saint-Sever-de-Rustan. For its 3rd edition of JEMA, on the theme of C?urs à l’ouvrage (Hearts at Work) on April 11 and 12, 2026, the abbey will be highlighting the hearts of 25 craftsmen driven by their know-how and in sharing their art with everyone.

On the program: exhibition stands, demonstrations and introductory workshops open to adults and children.

Animations for young and old around the theme C?urs à l’ouvrage

L’événement Journées Européennes des Métiers d’Art Saint-Sever-de-Rustan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65