JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE 2025: ATELIER CITOYEN, RÉNOVATION DES PEINTURES DU PARVIS DE L’ÉGLISE
Aniane Hérault
Début : 2025-09-20
fin : 2025-09-20
Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, aidez à la rénovation des peintures du parvis de l’église.
Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 63 91
English :
As part of the European Heritage Days, help renovate the paintings in front of the church.
German :
Helfen Sie im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals bei der Renovierung der Malereien auf dem Vorplatz der Kirche.
Italiano :
Nell’ambito delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, contribuite a rinnovare i dipinti del sagrato della chiesa.
Espanol :
En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, ayude a renovar las pinturas del patio de la iglesia.
