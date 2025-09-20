JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE 2025: ATELIER CITOYEN, RÉNOVATION DES PEINTURES DU PARVIS DE L’ÉGLISE Aniane

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE 2025: ATELIER CITOYEN, RÉNOVATION DES PEINTURES DU PARVIS DE L’ÉGLISE

Aniane Hérault

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-20

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, aidez à la rénovation des peintures du parvis de l’église.

Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 63 91

English :

As part of the European Heritage Days, help renovate the paintings in front of the church.

German :

Helfen Sie im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals bei der Renovierung der Malereien auf dem Vorplatz der Kirche.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, contribuite a rinnovare i dipinti del sagrato della chiesa.

Espanol :

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, ayude a renovar las pinturas del patio de la iglesia.

