JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE 2025: VISITES LIBRES OU COMMENTÉES DE LA CHAPELLE ST GENIÈS Saint-Jean-de-Fos
JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE 2025: VISITES LIBRES OU COMMENTÉES DE LA CHAPELLE ST GENIÈS Saint-Jean-de-Fos dimanche 21 septembre 2025.
JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE 2025: VISITES LIBRES OU COMMENTÉES DE LA CHAPELLE ST GENIÈS
Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-21
fin : 2025-09-21
Date(s) :
2025-09-21
Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, , l’association Lo Picart vous propose des visites libres et cmmentées à la Chapelle Saint Geniès.
12h30-13h30: pique nique partagé, chacun apporte son repas
Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, l’association Lo Picart vous propose des visites libres et commentées à la Chapelle Saint Geniès.
12h30-13h30: pique nique partagé, chacun apporte son repas. .
Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 72 97
English :
As part of the European Heritage Days, the Lo Picart association is offering free and guided tours of the Chapelle Saint Geniès.
12:30-13:30: shared picnic, bring your own lunch
German :
Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes bietet der Verein Lo Picart freie und geführte Besichtigungen der Kapelle Saint Geniès an.
12.30-13.30 Uhr: Gemeinsames Picknick, jeder bringt sein eigenes Essen mit
Italiano :
Nell’ambito delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, l’associazione Lo Picart propone visite guidate e autoguidate alla Chapelle Saint Geniès.
12:30-13:30: picnic condiviso, portare il proprio pranzo
Espanol :
En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, la asociación Lo Picart propone visitas guiadas y autoguiadas a la Chapelle Saint Geniès.
12:30-13:30: picnic compartido, traiga su propio almuerzo
L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE 2025: VISITES LIBRES OU COMMENTÉES DE LA CHAPELLE ST GENIÈS Saint-Jean-de-Fos a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT