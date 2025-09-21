JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE 2025: VISITES LIBRES OU COMMENTÉES DE LA CHAPELLE ST GENIÈS Saint-Jean-de-Fos

Saint-Jean-de-Fos Hérault

Début : 2025-09-21

fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-21

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, , l’association Lo Picart vous propose des visites libres et cmmentées à la Chapelle Saint Geniès.

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, l’association Lo Picart vous propose des visites libres et commentées à la Chapelle Saint Geniès.

12h30-13h30: pique nique partagé, chacun apporte son repas. .

Saint-Jean-de-Fos 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 72 97

English :

As part of the European Heritage Days, the Lo Picart association is offering free and guided tours of the Chapelle Saint Geniès.

12:30-13:30: shared picnic, bring your own lunch

German :

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes bietet der Verein Lo Picart freie und geführte Besichtigungen der Kapelle Saint Geniès an.

12.30-13.30 Uhr: Gemeinsames Picknick, jeder bringt sein eigenes Essen mit

Italiano :

Nell’ambito delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, l’associazione Lo Picart propone visite guidate e autoguidate alla Chapelle Saint Geniès.

12:30-13:30: picnic condiviso, portare il proprio pranzo

Espanol :

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, la asociación Lo Picart propone visitas guiadas y autoguiadas a la Chapelle Saint Geniès.

12:30-13:30: picnic compartido, traiga su propio almuerzo

