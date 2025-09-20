Journées Européennes du Patrimoine au Planétarium Planétarium d’Epinal Épinal

Le ciel étoilé, accompagnant la formation de notre planète, peut être considéré comme l’un des principaux patrimoines de l’humanité. À la fois beau et mystérieux, il est une source d’énigme intarissable depuis que l’homme s’est dressé, fièrement sur ses deux pieds

Rendez-vous sous notre dôme pour le découvrir.Tout public

Planétarium d’Epinal MJC Belle Étoile, Rue Dom Pothier Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 35 08 02

English :

The starry sky, which has accompanied the formation of our planet, can be considered as one of mankind?s principal heritages. Both beautiful and mysterious, it has been an inexhaustible source of enigma since man first stood proudly on his own two feet

Come and discover it under our dome.

German :

Der Sternenhimmel, der die Entstehung unseres Planeten begleitet, kann als eines der wichtigsten Kulturgüter der Menschheit betrachtet werden. Er ist schön und geheimnisvoll zugleich und bietet eine unerschöpfliche Quelle für Rätsel, seit der Mensch sich stolz auf seine beiden Füße gestellt hat

Besuchen Sie uns unter unserer Kuppel, um ihn zu entdecken.

Italiano :

Il cielo stellato, che ha accompagnato la formazione del nostro pianeta, può essere considerato uno dei più grandi tesori dell’umanità. Bello e misterioso al tempo stesso, è stato una fonte inesauribile di enigmi fin da quando l’uomo si è messo orgogliosamente in piedi

Venite a scoprirlo sotto la nostra cupola.

Espanol :

El cielo estrellado, que ha acompañado la formación de nuestro planeta, puede considerarse uno de los mayores tesoros de la humanidad. Bello y misterioso a la vez, ha sido una fuente inagotable de enigmas desde que el hombre se alzó orgulloso sobre sus dos pies

Venga a descubrirlo bajo nuestra cúpula.

