JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE AUX MOULINS DE FAUGÈRES

Faugères Hérault

Début : 2025-09-21

fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-21

Toute la journée Visite libre du moulin, Exposition de sonnailles du musée d'Hérépian, Atelier ludique, Exposition photos de Richard Salles sur la Transhumance, Jeux de piste etc…

De 10h à 12h Démonstration de ferrage avec la Maréchale-ferrante de Pailhès Alexia Agusti.

Toute la journée

Visite libre du moulin

Exposition de sonnailles du musée d’Hérépian

Atelier ludique

Exposition de photos de Richard SALLES sur la transhumance.

Jeux de piste etc… .

Faugères 34600 Hérault Occitanie

English :

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Horseshoeing demonstration with Pailhès farrier Alexia Agusti.

All day: Free visit of the mill, exhibition of bells from the Hérépian museum, fun workshop, Richard Salles photo exhibition on transhumance, treasure hunt etc…

German :

Von 10 bis 12 Uhr: Vorführung des Hufbeschlags mit der Hufschmiedin aus Pailhès Alexia Agusti.

Den ganzen Tag über: Freie Besichtigung der Mühle, Ausstellung von Schellen aus dem Museum von Hérépian, spielerische Workshops, Fotoausstellung von Richard Salles über die Transhumanz, Suchspiele usw.

Italiano :

Dalle 10 alle 12: dimostrazione di ferratura con il fabbro di Pailhès Alexia Agusti.

Tutto il giorno: visita libera del mulino, esposizione di campane del museo di Hérépian, laboratorio ludico, mostra fotografica di Richard Salles sulla transumanza, caccia al tesoro, ecc…

Espanol :

De 10.00 a 12.00 h: Demostración de herraje con la herrera de Pailhès Alexia Agusti.

Todo el día: Visita libre del molino, exposición de campanas del museo de Hérépian, taller lúdico, exposición fotográfica de Richard Salles sobre la trashumancia, búsqueda del tesoro, etc….

