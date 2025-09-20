Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Tout-Pouvoir Fongrave

Gratuit

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-20

La chapelle est élevée en 1749 dans le bourg, conformément au vœu des villageois confrontés à une épizootie. En 1899, la chapelle est déplacée car son emplacement initial gêne la circulation.

Visite libre.

Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Tout-Pouvoir Fongrave 47260 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 9 64 41 87 73 patrimoine@grand-villeneuvois.fr

English : Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Tout-Pouvoir

The chapel was built in the village in 1749, in response to the wishes of villagers faced with an epizootic disease. In 1899, the chapel was relocated, as its original location was in the way of traffic.

Free admission.

German : Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Tout-Pouvoir

Die Kapelle wurde 1749 in der Ortschaft errichtet, da die Dorfbewohner eine Tierseuche bekämpfen wollten. Im Jahr 1899 wurde die Kapelle verlegt, da ihr ursprünglicher Standort den Verkehr behinderte.

Freie Besichtigung.

Italiano :

La cappella fu costruita nel villaggio nel 1749, in risposta ai desideri degli abitanti del villaggio di fronte a una malattia epizootica. Nel 1899, la cappella fu spostata perché la sua posizione originaria era d’intralcio al traffico.

La visita è gratuita.

Espanol : Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Tout-Pouvoir

La capilla se construyó en el pueblo en 1749, en respuesta a los deseos de los aldeanos ante una enfermedad epizoótica. En 1899, la capilla fue trasladada porque su ubicación original obstaculizaba el tráfico.

Entrada gratuita.

