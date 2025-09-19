JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE CONFÉRENCE LES TEMPS PRÉHISTORIQUES À VIOLS-LE-FORT Viols-le-Fort

Viols-le-Fort Hérault

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Début : 2025-09-19

fin : 2025-09-19

À l’occasion des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, venez assister à une conférence à la libraire La Bestiole Les temps préhistoriques à Viols-le-Fort , par Luc Jallot.

Viols-le-Fort 34380 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 21 19 11 15 cambous.slp@gmail.com

English :

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, come and attend a talk at La Bestiole bookshop: « Prehistoric times at Viols-le-Fort », by Luc Jallot.

German :

Besuchen Sie anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals einen Vortrag in der Buchhandlung La Bestiole: « Les temps préhistoriques à Viols-le-Fort » (Die prähistorischen Zeiten in Viols-le-Fort) von Luc Jallot.

Italiano :

In occasione delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, la libreria La Bestiole ospiterà la conferenza « La preistoria a Viols-le-Fort », a cura di Luc Jallot.

Espanol :

Con motivo de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, asista a una conferencia en la librería La Bestiole: « La prehistoria en Viols-le-Fort », por Luc Jallot.

