Journées européennes du patrimoine Eglise Saint Martin La Croix du Perche La Croix-du-Perche

Journées européennes du patrimoine Eglise Saint Martin La Croix du Perche

Rue de l’Église La Croix-du-Perche Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Vous souhaitez connaitre l’histoire de l’église Saint Martin et de sa charpente colorée ?

Des visites guidées vous seront proposées le 20 et 21 septembre de 10h à 18h.

Un récital guitare flamenco aura également lieu le samedi à 18h et un concert gospel le dimanche à 17h30.

.

Rue de l’Église La Croix-du-Perche 28480 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 17 53 14 26 patrimoine.stmartin.28@outlook.fr

English :

Would you like to know more about the history of Saint Martin’s church and its colorful roof structure?

Guided tours will be offered on September 20 and 21 from 10am to 6pm.

There will also be a flamenco guitar recital on Saturday at 6pm and a gospel concert on Sunday at 5:30pm.

German :

Möchten Sie die Geschichte der Kirche Saint Martin und ihres farbenfrohen Dachstuhls kennenlernen?

Am 20. und 21. September werden von 10 bis 18 Uhr Führungen angeboten.

Außerdem findet am Samstag um 18 Uhr ein Flamenco-Gitarrenkonzert und am Sonntag um 17:30 Uhr ein Gospelkonzert statt.

Italiano :

Volete saperne di più sulla storia della chiesa di San Martino e sulla sua colorata struttura del tetto?

Le visite guidate saranno disponibili il 20 e 21 settembre dalle 10.00 alle 18.00.

Inoltre, sabato alle 18.00 si terrà un recital di chitarra flamenca e domenica alle 17.30 un concerto gospel.

Espanol :

¿Le gustaría saber más sobre la historia de la iglesia de San Martín y su colorida estructura de tejados?

Habrá visitas guiadas los días 20 y 21 de septiembre, de 10.00 a 18.00 horas.

También habrá un recital de guitarra flamenca el sábado a las 18:00 y un concierto de gospel el domingo a las 17:3

