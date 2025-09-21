Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Initiation à la calligraphie Archives Départementales de la Charente Angoulême
Archives Départementales de la Charente 24 avenue Gambetta Angoulême Charente
Début : 2025-09-21
fin : 2025-09-21
2025-09-21
Venez découvrir les Archives de la Charente à travers une initiation à la calligraphie animée par Philippe Amrouche, peintre-calligraphe, éditeur de beaux livres.
Archives Départementales de la Charente 24 avenue Gambetta Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 16 09 50 11
English :
Come and discover the Archives de la Charente through an introduction to calligraphy led by Philippe Amrouche, painter-calligrapher and publisher of fine books.
German :
Entdecken Sie das Archiv des Departements Charente bei einer Einführung in die Kalligraphie, die von Philippe Amrouche, einem Maler und Kalligraphen und Herausgeber schöner Bücher, geleitet wird.
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire gli Archivi della Charente attraverso un’introduzione alla calligrafia condotta da Philippe Amrouche, pittore-calligrafo ed editore di libri di pregio.
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir los Archivos de Charente a través de una iniciación a la caligrafía dirigida por Philippe Amrouche, pintor-calígrafo y editor de libros finos.
