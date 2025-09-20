Journées Européennes du Patrimoine La Mothe-Saint Héray Moulin-l’Abbé La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Allée Madeleine Gelin La Mothe-Saint-Héray Deux-Sèvres
Samedi 20 et dimanche 21 14h30-17h30
Moulin attesté dès le XIe s., d’abord moulin à tan devenu moulin à grain puis couplé d’une minoterie en 1920. Le mécanisme complexe sur 3 niveaux en fait un appareil industriel d’exception, inscrit à l’inventaire des M.H. Visite libre de la minoterie, des collections et de l’exposition Madeleine Project .
Présentée à l’initiative de la bibliothèque municipale.
TR 2,50€ / -12 ans 0,50€ .
Allée Madeleine Gelin La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 05 19 19 moulin-labbe@lamothe79800.fr
