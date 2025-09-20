Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Mémoires du Textile Mémoires du Textile Val-et-Châtillon

Mémoires du Textile
Avenue Veillon
Val-et-Châtillon
Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-20 13:45:00

fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

2025-09-20 2025-09-21

À l’occasion des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, venez découvrir l’exposition permanente Mémoires du Textile à Val-et-Châtillon, situé dans l’ancienne usine de textile. Visite par groupe de 12 personnes selon l’influence. Entrée gratuite.

Renseignements auprès de la mairie de Val-et-Châtillon au 03 83 42 51 07Tout public

Mémoires du Textile Avenue Veillon Val-et-Châtillon 54480 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 42 51 07

English :

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, come and discover the permanent exhibition Mémoires du Textile à Val-et-Châtillon, located in the former textile factory. Visits by groups of 12, depending on influence. Free admission.

Information from Val-et-Châtillon town hall on 03 83 42 51 07

German :

Besuchen Sie anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals die Dauerausstellung Mémoires du Textile in Val-et-Châtillon, die sich in der ehemaligen Textilfabrik befindet. Besichtigung in Gruppen von 12 Personen je nach Einfluss. Der Eintritt ist frei.

Informationen bei der Gemeindeverwaltung von Val-et-Châtillon unter 03 83 42 51 07

Italiano :

In occasione delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, venite a scoprire la mostra permanente Mémoires du Textile à Val-et-Châtillon, allestita nell’ex fabbrica tessile. Visite per gruppi di 12 persone a seconda dell’influenza. Ingresso gratuito.

Informazioni presso il municipio di Val-et-Châtillon al numero 03 83 42 51 07

Espanol :

Con motivo de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, venga a descubrir la exposición permanente Mémoires du Textile à Val-et-Châtillon, ubicada en la antigua fábrica textil. Visitas en grupos de 12 personas según la influencia. Entrada gratuita.

Información en el ayuntamiento de Val-et-Châtillon, teléfono 03 83 42 51 07

