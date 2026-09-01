UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Toulouges

JOURNEES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMOINE PORTES OUVERTES MAISON DU CITOYEN Toulouges

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Toulouges

JOURNEES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMOINE PORTES OUVERTES MAISON DU CITOYEN Toulouges

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Adresse
Place Louis Esparre
Ville
66350 Toulouges
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Toulouges

JOURNEES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMOINE PORTES OUVERTES MAISON DU CITOYEN

Place Louis Esparre Toulouges Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Venez pousser les portes de la maison du citoyen pour découvrir les nombreuses animations proposées…
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Place Louis Esparre Toulouges 66350 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 11 64 22 95 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come on in to the Community Center to discover the many activities on offer…

L’événement JOURNEES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMOINE PORTES OUVERTES MAISON DU CITOYEN Toulouges a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Toulouges (Pyrénées-Orientales)