Journées Européennes du patrimoine Théâtre d’improvisation « 1-2-3 Impro ! »

11 les Envers Girmont-Val-d’Ajol Vosges

Gratuit

0

Gratuit

Dimanche 21 septembre 2025, 16:30-18:00

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-21 16:30:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

Envie de passer une fin de journée conviviale et de muscler vos zygomatiques ? Venez vous délecter de situations cocasses, décalées, saugrenues et humoristiques, inventées sur le vif par les acteurs du GICLE d’Épinal. Cerise sur le gâteau ils adopteront comme décor de leurs histoires déjantées le thème 2025, Patrimoine architecturale hutte préhistorique, menhir druidique, cathédrale gothique ou navette spatiale… tout sera permis ! Fous rires garantis ! Venez nombreux !

Événement organisé en partenariat avec Steeve Seiller et le GICLE d’Épinal.Tout public

11 les Envers Girmont-Val-d’Ajol 88340 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 10 42 44 92

English :

Want to spend the rest of the day in a convivial atmosphere and get your zygomatic muscles in shape? Come and revel in the funny, offbeat, wacky and humorous situations invented on the spot by the actors of Épinal?s GICLE. The icing on the cake: they’ll be using the 2025 theme, « Architectural Heritage », as the backdrop for their wacky stories: prehistoric hut, Druid menhir, Gothic cathedral or space shuttle? anything goes! Laughter guaranteed! Come one, come all!

Event organized in partnership with Steeve Seiller and Épinal?s GICLE.

German :

Haben Sie Lust auf einen geselligen Ausklang des Tages und wollen Sie Ihre Zygomatiken trainieren? Genießen Sie die komischen, schrägen, verrückten und humorvollen Situationen, die sich die Schauspieler des GICLE d’Épinal ausgedacht haben. Und das Beste daran: Ihre verrückten Geschichten spielen vor dem Hintergrund des Themas « Architektonisches Erbe » im Jahr 2025: prähistorische Hütten, Menhire aus der Druidenzeit, gotische Kathedralen oder Raumschiffe? alles ist erlaubt! Lachen ist garantiert! Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Die Veranstaltung wird in Zusammenarbeit mit Steeve Seiller und dem GICLE d’Épinal organisiert.

Italiano :

Volete passare il resto della giornata a rimettere in forma i vostri muscoli zigomatici? Venite a godervi le situazioni divertenti, stravaganti e umoristiche inventate sul momento dagli attori del GICLE di Épinal. La ciliegina sulla torta è che utilizzeranno il tema del 2025, « Patrimonio architettonico », come sfondo per le loro storie strampalate: capanne preistoriche, menhir druidi, cattedrali gotiche o navette spaziali? Tutto è possibile! Risate garantite! Venite uno, venite tutti!

Organizzato in collaborazione con Steeve Seiller e il GICLE di Épinal.

Espanol :

¿Quiere pasar el resto del día poniendo en forma sus músculos cigomáticos? Venga a disfrutar de las divertidas, disparatadas, estrafalarias y humorísticas situaciones inventadas in situ por los actores del GICLE de Épinal. La guinda del pastel es que utilizarán el tema de 2025, « Patrimonio arquitectónico », como telón de fondo para sus disparatadas historias: cabañas prehistóricas, menhires druidas, catedrales góticas o transbordadores espaciales… ¡todo vale! Risas garantizadas Vengan todos

Organizado en colaboración con Steeve Seiller y el GICLE de Épinal.

