JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE VISITE DU CHEMIN FRUITIER DE LODÈVE Lodève

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE VISITE DU CHEMIN FRUITIER DE LODÈVE Lodève dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE VISITE DU CHEMIN FRUITIER DE LODÈVE

Place du Grand Soleil Lodève Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-21

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

Partez à la découverte des anciennes terrasses agricoles du Lodévois lors d’une balade commentée par Tangi Gourmelon, de l’association Paysarbre. Une immersion dans l’histoire et l’architecture paysanne, entre passé et présent. Départ place du Grand Soleil à Lodève.

Sur les terres des anciennes terrasses agricoles du Lodévois, Tangi Gourmelon de l’association Paysarbre vous emmène sur

une balade entre hier et aujourd’hui, dans le patrimoine architectural paysan. Rendez-vous place du grand soleil à Lodève.

Gratuit, libre participation. Sans réservation. Durée 2h.

Programme complet des JEP 2025 en Lodévois et Larzac https://lodevoisetlarzac.fr/actualites/jep/ .

Place du Grand Soleil Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 88 86 44

English :

Only use makes the path » By grafting fruit varieties onto the wild rootstocks present, and by involving users, Tangi Gourmelon (ass. Paysarbre) proposes to safeguard the fruit heritage, to make it a common good for the inhabitants, where the walker can reappropriate his itinerary while also keeping alive the memory of the grafted transhumance paths.

German :

Nur die Nutzung macht den Weg » Durch das Pfropfen von Obstsorten auf vorhandene wilde Unterlagen und die Einbeziehung der Nutzer will Tangi Gourmelon (ass. Paysarbre) das Obstkulturerbe schützen und es zu einem Gemeingut für die Bewohner machen, wo sich der Wanderer seine Route wieder aneignen kann und gleichzeitig die Erinnerung auch an die gepfropften Wanderwege lebendig hält.

Italiano :

Scoprite le antiche terrazze agricole della regione del Lodévois con una visita guidata condotta da Tangi Gourmelon, dell’associazione Paysarbre. Un’immersione nella storia e nell’architettura della campagna, tra passato e presente. Punto di partenza: Place du Grand Soleil, Lodève.

Espanol :

Mediante el injerto de variedades frutales en los portainjertos silvestres existentes y la participación de los usuarios, Tangi Gourmelon (ass. Paysarbre) propone salvaguardar el patrimonio frutícola, convertirlo en un bien común para la población local, donde los caminantes puedan reapropiarse de su itinerario manteniendo vivo el recuerdo de los caminos de trashumancia injertados.

L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE VISITE DU CHEMIN FRUITIER DE LODÈVE Lodève a été mis à jour le 2025-08-22 par 34 OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC