JOURNÉES NATIONALES TOURISME & HANDICAP PORTEZ-MOI POUR UN RÊVE Carcassonne

JOURNÉES NATIONALES TOURISME & HANDICAP PORTEZ-MOI POUR UN RÊVE

1 Rue Viollet le Duc Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-17 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-17

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

L’Association Nationale Tourisme & Handicaps organise pendant le mois d’avril 2026, la 18ᵉ édition des Journées Nationales Tourisme & Handicap.

Tout au long du mois d’avril, le handicap est mis à l’honneur au sein du Château et remparts de la cité de Carcassonne. Ateliers, matériel d’aide à la visite, visite en LSF ou visite hors-norme, chaque visiteur en situation de handicap trouvera une prestation dédiée et adaptée répondant à ses besoins.

En 2025, le Château et les remparts de la cité de Carcassonne ont signé une convention de partenariat avec l’association Portez-moi pour un rêve . Cette association à but non lucratif, transporte les personnes à mobilité réduite dans des espaces de visites qui leur sont d’habitude inaccessibles.

Lors de cet événement, les visiteurs à mobilité réduite pourront profiter d’une visite du château mais aussi des remparts en bonne compagnie.

Gratuit sur présentation d’une carte invalidité (dans la limite des places disponibles). Sur réservation uniquement.

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1 Rue Viollet le Duc Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 70 70 educatif.carcassonne@monuments-nationaux.fr

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English :

In April 2026, the Association Nationale Tourisme & Handicaps is organizing the 18th edition of the Journées Nationales Tourisme & Handicap.

Throughout the month of April, the Château and ramparts of the city of Carcassonne will be putting the spotlight on disability. From workshops and tour aids to LSF and non-standard tours, every visitor with a disability will find a dedicated and adapted service to meet his or her needs.

In 2025, the Château and ramparts of the city of Carcassonne signed a partnership agreement with the association Portez-moi pour un rêve . This non-profit organization transports people with reduced mobility to areas of the site that are usually inaccessible to them.

During this event, visitors with reduced mobility can enjoy a tour of the château and its ramparts in good company.

Free on presentation of a disability card (subject to availability). Reservations required.

L’événement JOURNÉES NATIONALES TOURISME & HANDICAP PORTEZ-MOI POUR UN RÊVE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT