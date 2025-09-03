JOURNÉES PORTES OUVERTES PONEYS BLACKSTONE ÉQUITATION Laffite-Toupière
JOURNÉES PORTES OUVERTES PONEYS BLACKSTONE ÉQUITATION Laffite-Toupière mercredi 3 septembre 2025.
JOURNÉES PORTES OUVERTES PONEYS BLACKSTONE ÉQUITATION
Laffite-Toupière Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-03
fin : 2025-09-03
Date(s) :
2025-09-03
JOURNÉES PORTES OUVERTES PONEYS BLACKSTONE ÉQUITATION
Journées portes ouvertes PONEYS BLACKSTONE ÉQUITATION
De 10h à 18h à Laffite-Toupière
De 14h à 17h cours d’essai pour les nouveaux cavaliers (à réserver au moins 48h à l’avance)
Journées portes ouvertes, renseignements et inscriptions. .
Laffite-Toupière 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie poneys.blackstone.equitation@gmail.com
English :
BLACKSTONE RIDING PONIES OPEN DAY
German :
TAGE DER OFFENEN TÜR BLACKSTONE PONYS REITEN
Italiano :
GIORNATE APERTE DI EQUITAZIONE SU PONY BLACKSTONE
Espanol :
BLACKSTONE PONY RIDING JORNADAS DE PUERTAS ABIERTAS
L’événement JOURNÉES PORTES OUVERTES PONEYS BLACKSTONE ÉQUITATION Laffite-Toupière a été mis à jour le 2025-08-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE