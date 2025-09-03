JOURNÉES PORTES OUVERTES PONEYS BLACKSTONE ÉQUITATION Laffite-Toupière

JOURNÉES PORTES OUVERTES PONEYS BLACKSTONE ÉQUITATION
Journées portes ouvertes PONEYS BLACKSTONE ÉQUITATION

De 10h à 18h à Laffite-Toupière
De 14h à 17h cours d’essai pour les nouveaux cavaliers (à réserver au moins 48h à l’avance)

Journées portes ouvertes, renseignements et inscriptions.   .

Laffite-Toupière 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   poneys.blackstone.equitation@gmail.com

English :

BLACKSTONE RIDING PONIES OPEN DAY

German :

TAGE DER OFFENEN TÜR BLACKSTONE PONYS REITEN

Italiano :

GIORNATE APERTE DI EQUITAZIONE SU PONY BLACKSTONE

Espanol :

BLACKSTONE PONY RIDING JORNADAS DE PUERTAS ABIERTAS

