Journées thématiques d’écriture Villes Serigny Belforêt-en-Perche

Serigny Chateau du Tertre Belforêt-en-Perche Orne

Début : 2025-12-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-20 17:00:00

2025-12-20

Les journées thématiques du week-end, pour entrer dans un univers.
Prévoir son pique-nique   .

Serigny Chateau du Tertre Belforêt-en-Perche 61130 Orne Normandie +33 6 17 15 21 27 

English : Journées thématiques d’écriture Villes

