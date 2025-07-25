Informations SNJA (snja@gmail.com) #TEMPSFORT Tournoi de joutes SNJA Défilé dans les rues du Grau d'Agde suivi du tournoi de joutes. >Informations SNJA (snja@gmail.com) #TEMPSFORT"> Informations SNJA (snja@gmail.com) #TEMPSFORT Tournoi de joutes SNJA Défilé dans les rues du Grau d'Agde suivi du tournoi de joutes. >Informations SNJA (snja@gmail.com) #TEMPSFORT">

JOUTES LANGUEDOCIENNES CHALLENGE « LOUIS FERRERO » Agde

JOUTES LANGUEDOCIENNES CHALLENGE « LOUIS FERRERO » Agde vendredi 25 juillet 2025.

JOUTES LANGUEDOCIENNES CHALLENGE « LOUIS FERRERO »

Quai Commandant Méric Agde Hérault

Début : 2025-07-25
2025-07-25

Défilé suivi d’un petit tournoi féminin et du Challenge Ferrero.
Tournoi de joutes SNJA

Défilé dans les rues du Grau d’Agde suivi du tournoi de joutes.
Quai Commandant Méric Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie   snja@gmail.com

English :

Parade followed by a small women’s tournament and the Ferrero Challenge.
German :

Parade, gefolgt von einem kleinen Frauenturnier und der Ferrero Challenge.
Italiano :

Sfilata seguita da un piccolo torneo femminile e dal Ferrero Challenge.
Espanol :

Desfile seguido de un pequeño torneo femenino y del Desafío Ferrero.
