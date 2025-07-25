JOUTES LANGUEDOCIENNES CHALLENGE « LOUIS FERRERO » Agde

Quai Commandant Méric Agde Hérault

2025-07-25

Défilé suivi d’un petit tournoi féminin et du Challenge Ferrero.

>Informations SNJA (snja@gmail.com)

Quai Commandant Méric Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie snja@gmail.com

English :

Parade followed by a small women’s tournament and the Ferrero Challenge.

German :

Parade, gefolgt von einem kleinen Frauenturnier und der Ferrero Challenge.

Italiano :

Sfilata seguita da un piccolo torneo femminile e dal Ferrero Challenge.

Espanol :

Desfile seguido de un pequeño torneo femenino y del Desafío Ferrero.

