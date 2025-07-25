JOUTES LANGUEDOCIENNES CHALLENGE « LOUIS FERRERO » Agde
JOUTES LANGUEDOCIENNES CHALLENGE « LOUIS FERRERO » Agde vendredi 25 juillet 2025.
JOUTES LANGUEDOCIENNES CHALLENGE « LOUIS FERRERO »
Quai Commandant Méric Agde Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-25
fin : 2025-07-25
Date(s) :
2025-07-25
Défilé suivi d’un petit tournoi féminin et du Challenge Ferrero.
>Informations SNJA (snja@gmail.com)
#TEMPSFORT
Tournoi de joutes SNJA
Défilé dans les rues du Grau d’Agde suivi du tournoi de joutes.
>Informations SNJA (snja@gmail.com)
#TEMPSFORT .
Quai Commandant Méric Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie snja@gmail.com
English :
Parade followed by a small women’s tournament and the Ferrero Challenge.
>SNJA information (snja@gmail.com)
#TEMPSFORT
German :
Parade, gefolgt von einem kleinen Frauenturnier und der Ferrero Challenge.
>Informationen SNJA (snja@gmail.com)
#TEMPSFORT
Italiano :
Sfilata seguita da un piccolo torneo femminile e dal Ferrero Challenge.
>Informazioni sul SNJA (snja@gmail.com)
#TEMPSFORT
Espanol :
Desfile seguido de un pequeño torneo femenino y del Desafío Ferrero.
>Información sobre la SNJA (snja@gmail.com)
#TEMPSFORT
L’événement JOUTES LANGUEDOCIENNES CHALLENGE « LOUIS FERRERO » Agde a été mis à jour le 2025-07-19 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE