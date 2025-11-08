J’peux pas j’ai techno #7 Heretik System Z.A. L’Ecu Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin
Z.A. L’Ecu ECHO SYSTEM Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin Haute-Saône
Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-08 22:00:00
fin : 2025-11-09 03:30:00
2025-11-08
Soirée HERETIK SYSTEM le collectif free né dans les années 90 débarque à Echo System pour J’peux pas j’ai techno #7. Popof, co-fondateur, revient aux sources pour un set hard techno sans détour ; Broke délivre son acid/acidcore mental, hypnotique ; Tom Buld’R, figure historique, mêle progressive et tribe aux accents rave 90s. Une nuit brute, libre, pensée pour la danse. .
Z.A. L’Ecu ECHO SYSTEM Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin 70360 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 75 80 29 billetterie@echosystem70.fr
