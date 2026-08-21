JUJOLS SOIRÉE ÉTOILÉE AU COEUR DU VILLAGE Jujols
vendredi 4 septembre 2026 · Jujols
Informations pratiques
Jujols
JUJOLS SOIRÉE ÉTOILÉE AU COEUR DU VILLAGE
Jujols Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-04 19:30:00
fin : 2026-09-04 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-04
Profitez d’une soirée sous les étoiles à Jujols avec une conférence et des échanges autour de la nuit, suivis d’un moment convivial autour d’une auberge espagnole. La soirée se poursuit par une randonnée céleste avec observations au télescope. Inscription obligatoire.
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Jujols 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 49 60 36 93
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Enjoy an evening under the stars in Jujols with a talk and discussion about the night sky, followed by a friendly get-together featuring a potluck dinner. The evening continues with a stargazing hike featuring telescope observations. Registration is required.
L’événement JUJOLS SOIRÉE ÉTOILÉE AU COEUR DU VILLAGE Jujols a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO