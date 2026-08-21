Informations pratiques

Jujols

JUJOLS SOIRÉE ÉTOILÉE AU COEUR DU VILLAGE

Jujols Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-04 19:30:00

fin : 2026-09-04 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-04

Profitez d’une soirée sous les étoiles à Jujols avec une conférence et des échanges autour de la nuit, suivis d’un moment convivial autour d’une auberge espagnole. La soirée se poursuit par une randonnée céleste avec observations au télescope. Inscription obligatoire.

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Jujols 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 49 60 36 93

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English :

Enjoy an evening under the stars in Jujols with a talk and discussion about the night sky, followed by a friendly get-together featuring a potluck dinner. The evening continues with a stargazing hike featuring telescope observations. Registration is required.

L’événement JUJOLS SOIRÉE ÉTOILÉE AU COEUR DU VILLAGE Jujols a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO