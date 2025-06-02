JULIEN CLERC – CENTRE DES EXPOSITIONS – LE FORUM Le Mans

JULIEN CLERC Début : 2026-04-01 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

1ER RANG PRÉSENTE EN ACCORD AVEC DÉCIBELS PRODUCTIONS ET SI ON CHANTAIT : JULIEN CLERC L’icône de la chanson française, Julien Clerc, repart sur les routes de France pour une nouvelle tournée exceptionnelle dès février 2026 ! Avec son répertoire culte et son énergie captivante, l’artiste promet un retour inoubliable !

CENTRE DES EXPOSITIONS – LE FORUM 1 AVENUE DU PARC DES EXPOSITIONS 72000 Le Mans 72