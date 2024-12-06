JULIEN CLERC – PARC DES EXPOSITIONS – CENTRE DES CONGRES Agen
JULIEN CLERC Début : 2026-04-09 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
BLEU CITRON (31) PRÉSENTE : JULIEN CLERCL’icône de la chanson française, Julien Clerc, repart sur les routes de France pour une nouvelle tournée exceptionnelle dès février 2026 ! Avec son répertoire culte et son énergie captivante, l’artiste promet un retour inoubliable !
PARC DES EXPOSITIONS – CENTRE DES CONGRES AVENUE DU MIDI 47000 Agen 47