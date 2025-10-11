JUMINIMAN AND CO SPECTACLE DE MAGIE ET DE GRANDES ILLUSIONS AU PROFIT DE LOGAN La Bazoge

22 rue des hortensias, salle l’Envol La Bazoge Sarthe

Début : 2025-10-11 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11 23:30:00

2025-10-11

Spectacle de magie et de grandes illusions au profit de Logan, un enfant porteur de leucodystrophie.

Un spectacle de magie est organisé avec les grands magiciens JUMINIMAN AND CO au profit de Logan, un petit garçon atteint de leucodystrophie une maladie neurodégénérative.

Ce spectacle est organisé afin de récolter des fonds pour pouvoir financer les thérapies intensives de Logan en Espagne au centre método Essentis afin de pouvoir l’aider à marcher.

Une buvette et vente de crêpes sera à disposition lors de la soirée.

Nous comptons sur vous. .

22 rue des hortensias, salle l’Envol La Bazoge 72650 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 08 30 73 95 brhill49@outlook.fr

English :

Magic show and grand illusions in aid of Logan, a child with leukodystrophy.

German :

Eine Zaubershow mit großen Illusionen zugunsten von Logan, einem Kind mit Leukodystrophie.

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo di magia e grandi illusioni a favore di Logan, un bambino affetto da leucodistrofia.

Espanol :

Espectáculo de magia y grandes ilusiones a beneficio de Logan, un niño con leucodistrofia.

