K7 HIP HOP ONE ONE BATTLE INTERNATIONALE Carcassonne

K7 HIP HOP ONE ONE BATTLE INTERNATIONALE

37 Rue Trivalle Carcassonne Aude

Début : 2026-03-27 21:00:00

fin : 2026-03-27

2026-03-27

Dans le cadre de One One Battle Internationale

Depuis 2018, le groupe K7 organise des Open Mic Hip-Hop destinés aux artistes HipHop/Rap/Beatbox expérimentés ou non. Un MC appelle à son tour chaque artiste pour un passage d’environ 5 minutes sur scène. Les musiciens du groupe l’accompagnent et s’adaptent à sa demande.

Trois modalités s’offrent à lui

Jukebox l’artiste demande un style (BoomBap, Trap, Drill, …) et un mood, et le groupe improvise une instru originale…

Roue de la Fortune l’artiste tourne une roue sur laquelle sont inscrits plusieurs styles. Le groupe et lui improvisent sur le style déterminé par la fortune … On assiste à de belles surprises …

Le playback équipé de son smartphone, l’artiste diffuse la prod de son choix à l‘aide du micro. Le groupe a 10 secondes pour reproduire la prod, et l’artiste peut alors tester ses lyrics sur une prod connue et jouée en live…

Venez participer ou découvrir les talents !

37 Rue Trivalle Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

As part of One One Battle Internationale

Since 2018, the K7 group has been organizing Hip-Hop Open Mic events aimed at both experienced and inexperienced HipHop/Rap/Beatbox artists. An MC calls each artist in turn to perform for around 5 minutes on stage. The group?s musicians accompany them and adapt to their requests.

There are three options:

Jukebox: the artist requests a style (BoomBap, Trap, Drill, …) and a mood, and the band improvises an original instrument…

Wheel of Fortune: the artist turns a wheel on which several styles are inscribed. He and the band improvise on the style determined by fortune … There are some surprises in store…

Playback: equipped with his smartphone, the artist broadcasts the production of his choice using the microphone. The group has 10 seconds to reproduce the prod, and the artist can then test his or her lyrics on a well-known prod played live…

Come and take part, or discover the talent!

