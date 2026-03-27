KARAOKÉ Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
KARAOKÉ Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda samedi 11 avril 2026.
KARAOKÉ
Rue du Square Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11 15:00:00
fin : 2026-04-11
Date(s) :
2026-04-11
Chantez vos tubes préférés et partagez un moment convivial avec l’association Chantons la vie , dans une ambiance joyeuse et festive !
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Rue du Square Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Sing along to your favourite hits and share a convivial moment with the Chantons la vie association, in a joyful and festive atmosphere!
L’événement KARAOKÉ Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR
À voir aussi à Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda (Pyrénées-Orientales)
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- RANDONNÉE AUTOUR DES VESTIGES DE LA MINE DE FER DE PALALDA Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 5 avril 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE DES THERMES Thermes d’Amélie-les-Bains Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 14 avril 2026
- SANT JORDI ATELIERS CREATIFS Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 22 avril 2026