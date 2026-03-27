KARAOKÉ

Rue du Square Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-11 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-11

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Chantez vos tubes préférés et partagez un moment convivial avec l’association Chantons la vie , dans une ambiance joyeuse et festive !

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Rue du Square Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Sing along to your favourite hits and share a convivial moment with the Chantons la vie association, in a joyful and festive atmosphere!

L’événement KARAOKÉ Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR