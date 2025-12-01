Karaoké de Noël au Plaisantin PLAISANCE Plaisance

Karaoké de Noël au Plaisantin

PLAISANCE Le Plaisantin Plaisance Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-19 20:00:00

fin : 2025-12-19

Date(s) :

2025-12-19

Envie d’une soirée festive et conviviale ? Le Bar le Plaisantin vous propose une session karaoké animée par Karaoké Entre 2 !

Que vous soyez chanteur aguerri ou amateur de chansons sous la douche, c’est l’occasion parfaite de passer un bon moment entre amis, en famille ou entre habitués du bar. Pop, rock, variétés françaises et internationales… Il y en aura pour tous les goûts !

Micro en main, ambiance décontractée et bonne humeur garantie ! Venez pousser la chansonnette et partager un moment chaleureux autour d’un verre.

Dress code Le plus beau pull de Noël ! La récompense sera là !!!

PLAISANCE Le Plaisantin Plaisance 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 6 64 86 04 78 karaokeentre2@gmail.com

English :

Fancy a festive, convivial evening? Bar le Plaisantin invites you to a karaoke session hosted by Karaoké Entre 2!

Whether you’re a seasoned singer or a fan of songs in the shower, this is the perfect opportunity to have a good time with friends, family or bar regulars. Pop, rock, French and international variety? There’s something for everyone!

Microphone in hand, relaxed atmosphere and good humor guaranteed! Come and sing along and share a warm moment over a drink.

? Dress code The most beautiful Christmas sweater ! The reward will be there!

