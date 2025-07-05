Karaoké Live David Kant place Amiral Dupont Rochefort

Karaoké Live David Kant place Amiral Dupont Rochefort samedi 5 juillet 2025.

Karaoké Live David Kant

place Amiral Dupont Le Rade de la Méduse Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Début : Samedi 2025-07-05 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-05 23:00:00

2025-07-05

Guitariste du tonnerre, des chanteurs formidables (c’est vous !) et une ambiance de dingue dans un esprit bon-enfant.

place Amiral Dupont Le Rade de la Méduse Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 10 21 03 70 contact@les-meduses.com

English : Live karaoke: David Kant

An amazing guitarist, great singers (that’s you!) and a crazy atmosphere in a good-natured spirit.

German : Karaoke Live: David Kant

Ein toller Gitarrist, tolle Sänger (das sind Sie!) und eine verrückte Stimmung mit einem kindgerechten Geist.

Italiano :

Un chitarrista straordinario, grandi cantanti (che siete voi!) e un’atmosfera folle in uno spirito bonario.

Espanol :

Un guitarrista increíble, grandes cantantes (¡ese eres tú!) y un ambiente de locura en un espíritu bonachón.

