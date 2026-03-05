KARAOKE MAISON GARBAY Luglon

KARAOKE

MAISON GARBAY 1 PLACE DE LA GRANDE LANDE 40630 LUGLON Luglon Landes

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-20

fin : 2026-03-20

Date(s) :

2026-03-20

Atelier chant karaoké les premiers et troisièmes vendredis de chaque mois de 14h à 16h à la maison garbay.

GRATUIT

Un moment convivial ou tout un chacun peut s’adonner à chanter toutes les chansons qu’il aime, seul ou à plusieurs. Philippe vous accompagne et vous guide avec ses connaissances et

Atelier chant karaoké les premiers et troisièmes vendredis de chaque mois de 14h à 16h à la maison garbay.

GRATUIT

Un moment convivial ou tout un chacun peut s’adonner à chanter toutes les chansons qu’il aime, seul ou à plusieurs. Philippe vous accompagne et vous guide avec ses connaissances et son matériel.

Ouvert à toutes et tous. .

MAISON GARBAY 1 PLACE DE LA GRANDE LANDE 40630 LUGLON Luglon 40630 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 85 34 18 info@maisongarbay.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : KARAOKE

Karaoke singing workshop: first and third Fridays of each month from 2pm to 4pm at Maison Garbay.

FREE

A convivial moment where anyone can sing all the songs they like, alone or with others. Philippe will guide you with his knowledge and experience

L’événement KARAOKE Luglon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-02 par OT Cœur Haute Lande