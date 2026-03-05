KARAOKE MAISON GARBAY Luglon
KARAOKE MAISON GARBAY Luglon vendredi 20 mars 2026.
KARAOKE
MAISON GARBAY 1 PLACE DE LA GRANDE LANDE 40630 LUGLON Luglon Landes
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-20
fin : 2026-03-20
Date(s) :
2026-03-20
Atelier chant karaoké les premiers et troisièmes vendredis de chaque mois de 14h à 16h à la maison garbay.
GRATUIT
Un moment convivial ou tout un chacun peut s’adonner à chanter toutes les chansons qu’il aime, seul ou à plusieurs. Philippe vous accompagne et vous guide avec ses connaissances et son matériel.
Ouvert à toutes et tous. .
MAISON GARBAY 1 PLACE DE LA GRANDE LANDE 40630 LUGLON Luglon 40630 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 85 34 18 info@maisongarbay.fr
English : KARAOKE
Karaoke singing workshop: first and third Fridays of each month from 2pm to 4pm at Maison Garbay.
FREE
A convivial moment where anyone can sing all the songs they like, alone or with others. Philippe will guide you with his knowledge and experience
L’événement KARAOKE Luglon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-02 par OT Cœur Haute Lande